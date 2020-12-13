Education Ministry to conduct TC Yasa assessment

The Ministry of Education will be conducting an assessment to ascertain damages schools may have sustained from Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they will be working with the National Disaster Management Office in this regard.

The Ministry will be focusing on areas that were severely affected by TC Yasa which includes Vanua Levu, the Lomaiviti and Southern parts of the Lau Group.

Akbar says they will also be looking at other schools around Fiji including those that weren’t under the direct threat of the passing cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is expected to release a statement later to advise students on the postponement of external examinations.

Akbar says they will be meeting with relevant stakeholders to decide to the alternative for the three papers that were postponed.

She says the Ministry has closed all schools for this academic term.

In light of TC Yasa, the Ministry made the decision to postpone the exam as they prioritised the safety of students and teachers.

