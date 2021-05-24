Home

Education

Education Ministry starts teacher recruitment

Praneeta Prakash
December 31, 2021
The Ministry of Education is now recruiting teachers to fill the vacancies created by exits this year.

The Ministry says this year, 493 teachers left the Ministry for a number of reasons, including resignation, retirement, death, and termination.

The Ministry is filling some of these vacancies through the redeployment of surplus teachers, and the remaining vacant positions will be filled by recruiting new teachers.

Teachers must have teacher training qualifications, which must include a practicum component.

All recruitment will be carried out in accordance with the Open Merit Recruitment Selection process.

The Ministry says in the current recruitment phase, they are recruiting teachers for early childhood education, special and inclusive education, primary and secondary to fill the current vacant posts and to create a pool of teachers to fill any vacancies that may arise during the year.

For secondary schools, the Ministry needs teachers in Industrial Arts, Mathematics, Physics, Home Economics, Computing, and PEMAC.

The pool will be valid for 12 months to fill positions.

The recruitment process includes qualification checks, written job tests, and interviews.

