Education Ministry relooks at student behaviour policy 

With the increasing number of reported cases of bullying in schools, the Ministry of Education is now working on strengthening the Student Behavior Policy to include expulsion.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the current policy does not include expulsion.

Akbar says for students who are not willing to change their behaviour, they are seriously looking at expelling them from schools and reporting the matter to the police.

At the moment, these students are counselled and suspended.

“Our policy allows for the heads of schools to write to the Permanent Secretary with the history and record of the behaviour that is consistent. Even after counselling if there are no changes on several occasions then the permanent secretary has the authority to expel which is the last resort because we want our children to be in schools but unfortunately the behaviour of some of these students impacts others as well.”

Akbar says some of the students who are in the boarding schools and those who refuse to change their attitude are released and sent away to stay with their parents and attend neighboring schools.