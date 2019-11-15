Education Ministry records 70% student turnout in day one

The Ministry of Education was encouraged to see a high number of students turn up for school yesterday.

This comes as schools have been closed for over 100 days due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the Ministry recorded a turnout of over 70%.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar with students. [Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister has acknowledged all the students and has encouraged them to continue going to school and to make the best of the free education provided by the Fijian Government.

Akbar thanked parents who have worked so hard to get their children to school adding that the support from parents during the critical years of a child’s education, especially during a pandemic, can never be understated.