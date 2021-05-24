Home

Education Ministry receives financial assistance for school upgrades

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 7, 2022 3:54 pm

The Ministry of Education has received a financial assistance of $2,143,068 from the government of Japan for the upgrading of six schools around the country.

This also includes the provision of heavy machinery to Levuka Town Council through its grant assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro says the assistance will include the construction of new classrooms, toilet facilities and the upgrading of the schools.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro (From left), Minister for Education Premila Kumar.

Fumihiro says the support is part of the GGP programme to empower people on the grassroots level.

The six schools include Dreketi Central College in Macuata, Nasau Central Secondary School in Ra, Ratu Ravuama Vunivalu Memorial School in Tailevu, Toga District School in Rewa, Namalata Central School and Ratu Nacagilevu Memorial School in Kadavu.

