Introduction of civic and moral education curriculum in pipeline

The Education Ministry has plans to introduce a curriculum in civic and moral education from next year.

This curriculum intends to inculcate a sense of civic pride and patriotism in a student’s life from an early age.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says students must develop a strong sense of national pride, self-confidence, cooperation and peaceful co-existence and with these qualities embedded, they will certainly contribute effectively to nation-building.

She says teachers’ key role is to develop students so that they appreciate and respect the rich diversity and culture.

Kumar also impresses on schools to teach students conversational Vosa Vakaviti and Fiji Hindi as this will further strengthen multiculturalism and respect for diversity.

She adds Fiji, like the rest of the world is enduring a very challenging COVID-19 pandemic but the unity as a nation of one people has made everyone more resilient than ever before.

Students are encouraged to remember that it is through education that one realizes their full potential and gains individual independence.