Education Ministry in talks with Japan to rehabilitate schools

The Education Ministry is in talks with the Japanese government to help in the Tropical Cyclone rehabilitation programme for schools.

This was confirmed by the Education Minister Rosy Akbar while commissioning the three new classrooms in Naivicula District School in Tailevu.

Akbar commended the Japanese government for already helping re-build the three classrooms.

“We are also looking at the partnership and the generosity of Japanese government to assist us in the TC Harold rehab as well. We are talking, we are talking and hopefully, we are also able to get the assistance to rebuild our schools that were damaged in Kadavu.”

Akbar says education will only move forward if we have the right people as stakeholders.

“We believe that when we have the right buildings, the right infrastructure, the right people and partners in education, education will progress.”

The Fijian government built a new school dining hall and kindergarten.