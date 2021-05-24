Education Ministry confirms reopening date for ECE to Year 7

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that face-to-face classes for Early Childhood Education to Year 7 will resume from Monday, 7th February.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says this long-awaited announcement comes after students from Years 8 to 13 have settled well in schools.

Kumar says parents of ECE to Year 7 students have been requesting for the reopening of schools for these students.

She adds the decision was taken after a lot of consideration, taking into account evidence and discussions as well as clearance from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Ministry has also been following student attendance for Years 8 to 13 since schools resumed a week ago.

As the week progressed, relatively high rate of student attendance was seen ranging from an overall average of 63% to 75%.

She adds there is less COVID related absenteeism and teacher attendance remains high.

Kumar says that these figures are giving the Ministry reassurance that all preparation undertaken by schools is working as anticipated, and teachers and students’ health can be well managed in school.

The Ministry reiterates that parents, guardians and the community need to unite to observe strict COVID-19 safe protocols.