Education

Education Ministry begins online teacher transfer module

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 5:30 am
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar

The Ministry of Education will commence with an online teacher transfer module from today.

In a statement the Ministry says this will allow for teachers to apply for transfers online through Fiji Education Management Information System (FEMIS).

It says that transfers will be processed according to the Ministry’s Transfer Policy.

Currently, teachers were applying for transfers manually where they were filling the teacher transfer forms and submitting them to their Head of School for endorsement, who then would send them to the District Education Office for submission to HQ.

The Education Ministry says this manual process used to take a lot of time since the application form was required to be sent from one office to the other.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the automated process via FEMIS is expected to make the entire process more efficient and effective and the applicant will also have an opportunity to view the status of the application for their knowledge.

Akbar confirms that Divisional and District Officers have been briefed about this online module and they can assist teachers who need guidance.

