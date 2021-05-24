Home

Education

Education ministry aims at improving policies

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 5:35 am

The Ministry of Education says it is committed to elevating service to staff by improving its policies.

Minister Premila Kumar says there are ways to see this through and one of them is the gathering of grievances raised by teachers.

She says the new teachers’ helpline will allow the Ministry to gather information, which will, in turn, lead to better policies.

“If we see a large number of concerns being raised in a certain area, that will indicate to the Ministry that we need to change some policies and processes, so it’s the feedback that you will be giving to the Ministry to improve its services.”

Kumar says as a good employer, the ministry must provide an avenue for staff to raise concerns.

She says the Ministry will take responsibility to listen to teachers and attend to their grievances while bringing changes to the sector.

