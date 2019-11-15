Education Minister urges schools to reset strategies

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says schools need to set and reset their strategies in order to set a new benchmark for exam pass rate.

Her comments come as the Education Ministry today officially confirmed the results for exams last year.

Speaking to heads of schools from the Bua and Macuata provinces, Akbar says the pass rate for Year 6 in 2019 was 56 percent, a decrease from the 64 percent pass rate achieved in 2018.

For Year 8, the pass rate for 2019 was 69 percent, an increase from the 59 percent pass rate achieved the previous year.

For Year 10, there was a slight decrease in the pass rate, from 54 percent in 2018 to 53 percent last year.

For Year 12, the pass rate was 73 percent, a one percent increase from 2018.

And, for Year 13 the pass rate was 79 percent, a decrease from the 84 percent achieved the previous year.

Akbar says schools need to set a higher benchmark this year which the Ministry will work from.

“You will have your Divisional and the monitoring team from the Headquarters visiting you shortly after Week 6 to help you set your internal targets so that we will set our national target for the year 2020.”

Akbar emphasized the pass rate indicates the raw marks obtained and not scaled results.

She adds, the pass rate also indicates the performance of schools each year.