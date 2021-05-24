Education
Education Minister reassures parents
February 20, 2022 5:13 am
Minister for Education Premila Kumar at the Samabula Shiv Mandir [Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]
Students are able to learn both traditional and Fiji Hindi in schools.
Minister for Education Premila Kumar has made it clear that students are taught all aspects of vernacular in itaukei, Rotuman and Hindi.
While speaking at the Samabula Shiv Mandir, Kumar says there had been comments made regarding the standard of vernacular taught in schools.
Today she has reiterated the Education Ministry’s focus of ensuring each student has the highest level of teaching in each subject and this has been a driving point in talania sessions she has held with teachers at schools she has visited recently.
Kumar says it is encouraging that students’ attendance in schools continues to increase adding that they are also mindful of those who may have dropped out of the school system.
