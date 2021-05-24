Education Minister meets with teachers in Ovalau

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar has called on teachers to provide a holistic environment for students to learn.

While speaking at Saint John’s College in Levuka this morning, Kumar says teachers had a duty to provide the necessary support for students to thrive.

“For the school itself, it’s important to provide a conducive environment for our children to study. The toilet facilities, the compound, the gardens, it should not be the case that when a Minister visits that the school is cleaned up. Your school needs to be up-to-date because of the children.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar is on a three-day tour of Levuka and held consultations with teachers and management of schools on Ovalau.

St John’s College Principal Mereana Kitolelei says it was the first time in over a decade for an Education Minister to visit the school.