Education laws attach to teachers contract

Teachers across the country can expect to have an extra annexe which is the Ministry of Education’s laws attached to their contract.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says this is a new move by the ministry to ensure that teachers are aware of the policies that govern their service.

Kumar says some issues arising in the past have been because teachers were not aware of the law and policies of the ministry.

“Every time, almost every day we are issuing contact for reliving teachers, or for teachers with limited authority to teach, so as we issue contact we will include that.”

The Minister says there are over 13,000 teachers throughout Fiji and every day they release contracts.

She says she has also met with the Fiji Teachers Registration Board and has made known to them that they need to provide this information to teachers when registering them.

Kumar says the Ministry will continue trying to have more engagement with teachers and gather their input for the betterment of improving service to students around the country.