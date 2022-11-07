Education is Vital: Akbar

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says education is a factor in promoting economic development.

She highlighted this last weekend while officiating as chief guest at the Namaka Public School 60th anniversary celebrations in Nadi.

Akbar stated that the celebration was important as it acknowledges the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the founder, management, and teachers of students of this school over the years.

The Minister reminded students, teachers, and guardians that the government believes in investing in children’s education.

She also said that the government’s policies are focused on building the future of Fiji and when it comes to human resources, Government’s policies focus on education – ensuring a highly educated Fijian society by making access to education easier.