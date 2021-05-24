Education is critical: Kumar

It is a constant challenge trying to change the perception that girls cannot do things that boys do.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says it is sad to note that many women in the workplace still encounter unfair treatment, bullying, and contempt.

However, this should not be a distraction.

While speaking to boarders at Adi Cakobau School, Kumar highlighted that education is critical in life as it gives one the ability to make informed choices.

Kumar says ACS has produced highly capable women who are currently holding prestigious leadership positions.

“You talk about sports they are representing Fiji in sports. Universities are holding high positions there. In politics, there are many women in parliament. If you talk about the medical field again ACS students have become doctors, they have also become teachers. They are holding very prestigious positions.”

The Minister encouraged these young girls to reach out to people they trust when they encounter problems.