Education is critical for long-term health of the nation

In-person learning is critical for students as they have missed out on more than eight months of classroom learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says while they may not be able to recover all the lost hours, getting students back in classrooms at the earliest is the first step.

“We have to get them back. Without teaching and learning, we will degenerate. We need to get our children back into the classroom as teaching and learning must continue so that we recover from the losses that we have made over the two last two years. It will be very difficult, extremely difficult to recover but whatever we can, we have to do it.”

The Minister adds that education is key as the long-term health of our nation is dependent on our children.

Kumar adds that they are also working with the Ministry of Health to navigate the current challenges as they are cognizant of the negative impact of prolonged poor access to education for our children.