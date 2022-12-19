Education grants to be ready in advance: Jokhan

Anjeela Jokhan

The Ministry of Education has plans to ensure all free education grants for 2023 are given to schools well in advance.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Anjeela Jokhan says this includes the updating of bus cards to ensure no obstacles before the new school year begins on January 31st.

Jokhan is also urging parents and guardians to monitor their children during the current school holiday.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is imperative that parents know the whereabouts of their children, particularly if they go swimming or go on a picnic. It’s very important, they are the most valuable thing we have. We are doing whatever we can to make sure when they do come back to us, in January, they are fully prepared and we are fully prepared to receive them.”

Jokhan adds that since we are in cyclone season, children must also be monitored for their safety.