ECE is community empowerment says PM

Young Fijians have more opportunities available to them than ever before.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this point while opening an Early Childhood Education Centre in Lokia Village, Nausori this morning.

Bainimarama says ECE centres help prepare children for school life, and it is encouraging to see rural communities tap into this learning resource.

“This is not just about learning ABCs or 123. It is about setting Fijians out on the right foot and laying a foundation of knowledge which they will build upon for the rest of their lives. These centres are about more than empowering our young people through learning, they can empower entire communities. Mothers in particular are able to dedicate themselves to their own economic empowerment while their children are in school”.

Bainimarama opened a similar ECE Center in Nadali, Nausori as well.