ECE curriculum under review

The Ministry of Education is reviewing the early childhood education curriculum.

Minister, Premila Kumar, says they have found out that some ECE centres set up by individuals are not up to standard and says in some cases, children are being taught in improper facilities.

Kumar says the review will focus on standards and policies.

Article continues after advertisement

“In some cases, they have just cordoned off an area and they are trying to teach ECE students but you all agree with me that ECE is the foundation and when the kids are young we need to mould them and we need to provide them with the best education.”

The Education Minister says the curriculum is being developed by UNICEF in consultation with the Ministry.

The curriculum will be trialed and implemented in the education system once complete.