Dudley launches online classes

Dudley High School has introduced online lessons to its students to ensure they make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 restriction.

The High School rolled out its online lessons on Monday following the Ministry of Education’s call for distance learning.

The program which is available on the School’s Facebook page is targeted at Year 12 and 13 students.

They are also inviting students from other schools to also take advantage of the classes.

School principal Sanjay Prasad said they were pleased to embark on a new learning platform as they aim to assist students during these difficult times.

Prasad said the initiative has been made possible through the hard work of the management, old scholars and the Methodist Church in Fiji Communications Department.

The program will continue until May 29.