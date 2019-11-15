Home

Do not burden parents: Akbar

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 16, 2020 10:30 am
Parents must not be burdened with the purchase of additional resources and the school must provide all worksheets.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar made the statement while addressing the head of schools from Ba and Tavua yesterday morning.

Akbar says Heads of schools are aware of the free textbook scheme and school booklists must not include any textbooks or workbooks.

Article continues after advertisement

She says all schools have been given a set of dictionaries and Atlas sets to be used as resource materials.

She reminded the school heads to look after the textbooks provided by the Ministry and design internal textbook policies.

