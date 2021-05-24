Home

Discussions underway to reduce skill gaps

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 4:42 am
[Photo: Supplied]

Reducing skill gaps in the workforce is a priority for Fiji National University’s National Training and Productivity Centre.

The Center, which is also the National Productivity Organization, conducts this annual study by identifying workforce up-skilling and re-skilling areas.

The feedback and input from participants assist the center in strengthening and ensuring the relevance of its training courses for organizations in Fiji.

The center has launched a month-long 2022 Industry and Community Discussion Forum to collect information on the training needs of employers and employees and how NTPC can provide such training and courses to close the skill gaps that exist.

Director Doctor Isimeli Tagicakiverata says the forum is significant.

“As the designated national productivity organization NTPC is also mandated to promote productivity and business excellence in all sectors. NTPC’s key role is to reduce the skills gap in our workforce by conducting tailor-made in-service training, trade testing and apprenticeships.”

The month-long forum will see NTPC holding virtual discussions with employers, employees, and various organizations in the country.

The center will also conduct an online survey where individuals and organizations can participate and give their views to our data collection team.

The Centre will also hold a careers fair for existing students and future students who are intending to study the Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) courses at the NTPC.

The career fair will be held every Thursday in March.

