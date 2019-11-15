Home

USP Directive to bar reporters came from Dr Masasso

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 19, 2020 10:30 am
Dr. Masasso is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for regional Campuses, Estates, and Infrastructure. [Source: USP]

The directive to stop reporters from entering the University of the South Pacific Laucala Campus in Suva came from Dr. Giulio Masasso.

Dr. Masasso is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for regional Campuses, Estates, and Infrastructure.

Security personnel at all points of entry told reporters this morning that they are not allowed on University premises.

Article continues after advertisement

A number of media personnel turned at USP this morning to cover the Council meeting which will discuss the suspension of Professor Pal Aluwahlia as Vice-Chancellor.

Even the university’s own student media publication Wansolwara isn’t allowed at the meeting venue.

Students meanwhile have free entry.

