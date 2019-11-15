Education
USP Directive to bar reporters came from Dr Masasso
June 19, 2020 10:30 am
Dr. Masasso is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for regional Campuses, Estates, and Infrastructure. [Source: USP]
The directive to stop reporters from entering the University of the South Pacific Laucala Campus in Suva came from Dr. Giulio Masasso.
Security personnel at all points of entry told reporters this morning that they are not allowed on University premises.
A number of media personnel turned at USP this morning to cover the Council meeting which will discuss the suspension of Professor Pal Aluwahlia as Vice-Chancellor.
Even the university’s own student media publication Wansolwara isn’t allowed at the meeting venue.
Students meanwhile have free entry.
