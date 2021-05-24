Home


Curriculum of ECE sector to be changed

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 12, 2021 4:15 pm

The shortage of Early Childhood Education teachers has prompted the Education Ministry to change the curriculum of the ECE sector.

Minister, Premila Kumar says the Ministry is working with UNICEF to develop new ECE standards to create better teaching and learning environment.

She adds jobs are available in this area and has urged students to pursue their education in this.

Article continues after advertisement

“ECE is such an important sector that we need to look at it very carefully. That sets the foundation for our children. We cannot treat ECE as a sector where you don’t have a job, then you open up a kindy, and then you run that kindy. It has to be more than that.”

She says they are making more scholarships available for ECE teachers.

Kumar is encouraging students who will be progressing to tertiary institutions to consider taking up studies in Special and Inclusive Education, ECE and Primary Education, as there is a gap for qualified teachers in these areas.

She says there is also a shortage of Mathematics, Physics and Industrial Arts teachers as well.

 

