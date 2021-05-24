Home

Contracts of retiring teachers extended

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 4:33 pm
Education Minister Premila Kumar. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Education has extended the contracts of retiring teachers.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says this is to ensure there are no disruptions as classes resume next year.

Kumar says the contracts of the retiring teachers have been extended until April 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know how important your services are and this will ensure that there is no disruption to teaching as students return to schools on 4th of January.”

Kumar says the staggered approach will help teachers prepare students to understand and observe the COVID-Safe Protocols that have been introduced in schools, to keep teachers, students and ancillary staff safe.

The Ministry is currently recruiting teachers for kindergarten, primary and secondary schools.

 

