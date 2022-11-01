Consultations with teachers important: Kumar

[Photo: Supplied]

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says she believes that teachers should be consulted when making decisions about the future of the education sector.

Yesterday, the Minister spoke at a Talanoa session with approximately 150 teachers from ten primary and secondary schools at Rishkul Sanatan College.

Kumar says it was a great opportunity for her to listen to and learn from the hardworking and dedicated teachers and talk about how they could work together to make the teaching and learning process more efficient.

The Minister adds that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has been working to make the education system more resilient for the betterment of everyone.

Kumar also highlighted that the Early Childhood Curriculum and Policy are under review and new standards are being developed.

A teacher had inquired about ECE and its curriculum with the Minister.

Kumar says similar sessions will be taking place in the near future.