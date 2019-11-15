Confidential papers circulated to USP Council members leaked

The confidential papers circulated on Tuesday night to all members of the University of the South Pacific Council were leaked and published yesterday by Michael Field in Pacific Newsroom.

The USP Council Secretariat says this is highly regrettable and a serious lapse of the person(s) integrity and fiduciary responsibilities.

In a statement, the council says it can have only been done to further aggravate a sensitive situation.

The USP Pro-Chancellor, Winston Thompson has thanked Nauru President Lionel Rouwen Aingimea for agreeing that the meeting tomorrow goes ahead, resolving the impasse of the past week.

The USP Council adds that the highly derogatory comments being expressed in the media by influential thought leaders in recent days have been made without the commentators trying to obtain the views of the Council Chair so that a more informed comment can be made.

The comments have also perpetuated misinformation and disinformation. This has been an unfortunate feature of press statements in the recent past.

A request to the USP Staff Unions and Student Association to meet has been rejected.

The Pro-Chancellor has requested all parties for calm and careful consideration of all the facts so that an informed decision can be reached through their established procedures.