Concerns raised over breach of social media policy

The Minister for Education Rosy Akbar is warning teachers to adhere to the social media policy put in place.

This as concerns have surfaced where a teacher is alleged to be unpleasantly messaging a student.

Akbar raised concerns that some teachers are using social media platforms to engage in harassment.

“I was actually given a snapshot of somebody’s viber messages, a head of school to a student, under investigation, very sad if you communicate like that, that’s why we have the social media policy remember, and people were jumping up and down why we are restricting you ,you put yourself in a situation, this is very dangerous people.”

The Minister says the social media policy is there to protect them and students alike.