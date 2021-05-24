Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
UN Health worker to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge|Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

Education

Competitions promote creativity: Minister Akbar

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 3:21 pm
Education Minister, Rosy Akbar. [File Photo]

The Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar has thanked all students who had participated in the competition organised by the Office of the Auditor-General.

The competition was organised for all Primary and Secondary school students to create awareness of the roles and functions of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG).

Akbar says she is glad that such opportunities are provided to children as it not only creates general awareness on the functions and purpose of various Government Ministries and Agencies but allows young minds to showcase their knowledge through creativity.

Article continues after advertisement

The Education Minister acknowledged all those children who participated in the competition and congratulated the winners.

Primary School Winners will receive cash prizes from the OAG of $250, $150 and $100 while Secondary School Winners will receive cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200.

A full list of the winners can be found on our website on www.fbcnews.com.fj

Primary School Winners (Drawing Competition)

1st Prize – Zulfaaz Ziyaan Rauv – Malamala Public School

2nd Prize – Yashvi Yastika Chand – Bhawani Dayal Primary School

3rd Prize – Simarleen Kaur – Votualevu Public School

Secondary School Winners (Essay Competition)

1st Prize – Helava Muliaina – Suva Muslim School

2nd Prize – Arsheya Andrew – Xavier College

3rd Prize – Kelvin Kaveesh Goundar Bhawani Dayal Arya College

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.