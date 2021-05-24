Competitions promote creativity: Minister Akbar

The Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar has thanked all students who had participated in the competition organised by the Office of the Auditor-General.

The competition was organised for all Primary and Secondary school students to create awareness of the roles and functions of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG).

Akbar says she is glad that such opportunities are provided to children as it not only creates general awareness on the functions and purpose of various Government Ministries and Agencies but allows young minds to showcase their knowledge through creativity.

Article continues after advertisement

The Education Minister acknowledged all those children who participated in the competition and congratulated the winners.

Primary School Winners will receive cash prizes from the OAG of $250, $150 and $100 while Secondary School Winners will receive cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200.

A full list of the winners can be found on our website on www.fbcnews.com.fj

Primary School Winners (Drawing Competition)

1st Prize – Zulfaaz Ziyaan Rauv – Malamala Public School

2nd Prize – Yashvi Yastika Chand – Bhawani Dayal Primary School

3rd Prize – Simarleen Kaur – Votualevu Public School

Secondary School Winners (Essay Competition)

1st Prize – Helava Muliaina – Suva Muslim School

2nd Prize – Arsheya Andrew – Xavier College

3rd Prize – Kelvin Kaveesh Goundar Bhawani Dayal Arya College