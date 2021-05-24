Home

Compassionate marks only for valid reasons

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 9:42 am
The Education Ministry says compassionate marks will only be awarded to students who provide valid reasons for not sitting for their external examination.

With more than 8,000 Year 13 students sitting for their Fiji Seventh Form Exam from today, Education Minister, Premila Kumar says there is always a risk that some may not show up.

She says a policy exists on how compassionate marks are to be awarded.

“We look at the exams they have sat, be it the annual exam or some external exam, and we will be looking at compassionate marks. That’s the process. However, what we need is a letter from the doctor saying he or she could not attend the exams, it has to be a medical reason as to why a child cannot sit for the exam.

Kumar says she is hopeful that the majority of students will sit for their exams as the form seven results will decide on the tertiary education for the students.

She says they have also been following up with the Fiji Metrological Office, and as of now, there are no weather systems that may pose a risk to the exams continuing for the next fortnight

