Committee to re-look at its plans: Kumar

Special schools need different types of resources and structures.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says there is a huge challenge when catering for the different needs that arise with special children.

Kumar says the committee of Ba School for Special Education will need to re-look at the plan of the school, which involves the types of materials used to build structures.

“I will request the committee to revisit the plan and see how you can reduce the cost. Based on that, then you make a submission. Once we receive the submission in the next budget cycle, we will try to push that in.”

She adds that with the submission, they will also try to inquire if the donor agencies can assist.

Kumar says it is extremely important to get the Ba school for special education up to standard.