Classes not compulsory for affected students

Students who can’t make it to school next Monday due to the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Ana, will not be penalized.

Schools resume after being closed since last Friday due to the TC Ana.

However, a number of students, suffered during the height of the cyclone, with stories coming out of many having lost their stationary and uniforms.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar, says families need to work on rebuilding homes and lives.

She says students who do not have proper access to road networks, should remain at home.

“We will allow parents to assess their own areas and if roads are inaccessible then the safety of children will be paramount. We are not making it compulsory for students to turn up to school on Monday.”

The Minister has also stated that affected students do not have to wear school uniform if this has been damaged or lost during the cyclone.