Children safe in schools: Minister

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says as seen around the world, the community transmission of COVID-19 dictates the number of cases that will be positive in schools.

Dr Waqainabete says if there is a high number of community transmissions, the cases will be carried to our schools.

His comments come following concerns that students remain vulnerable to contracting the virus from the classrooms.

The Minister says a number of COVID-safe measures are not followed in our homes, and this is not the case in our schools.

“There are very strict processes within school, including the fact that they are fever tested, that we don’t do normally at home. The fact that there is the distance to an extent. Obviously, there are challenges in some schools but they work in that regard and the use of masks. They probably have better health safety measures in some of the schools than we would normally do in a community.”

Dr Waqainabete also stressed that school is important for the development of a child.

Years 8 to 13 students will likely resume face to face classes from Monday, January 24th.

However, this will be confirmed on Friday.