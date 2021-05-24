Home

Education

Child Protection Officers trained before re-opening of schools

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 5:33 am
Permanent Secretary Doctor Anjeela Jokhan

More than 900 teachers acting as Child Protection Officers will undergo online training over the next two months.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says the Ministry is taking a proactive approach by training these officers and District Education Officers, equipping them to deliver psychosocial support services and manage student behavior when students return to school.

This training will focus on four key areas which include Introduction to Child Protection, Child Protection Referrals and Pathways, Positive Behaviour Management Systems, and Psychological First Aid and Basic Counseling Skills.

Article continues after advertisement

At the end of the training program, every school is expected to have a trained Child Protection Officer who can attend to students as and when required, and train other teachers within their schools.

The closure of schools due to the pandemic had affected many children as they have been away from structured learning for over six months.

The Ministry stated that school closure has contributed to increased anxiety and loneliness in young people. Child stress, sadness, frustration, indiscipline, and hyperactivity are also expected to be prevalent, and to deal with these; teachers need to be fully prepared.

The Permanent Secretary assures parents that the Ministry will do its best to ensure children are well supported with timely advice, coaching, and guidance by these teachers so that students make the transition back to structured teaching and learning as soon as possible.

