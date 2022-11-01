Changes to external examination dates announced

The Education Minister, Premila Kumar, has announced changes to the external examination dates due to the General Election being held on the 14th of December.

Year 8 exams were initially scheduled to start on Tuesday, December 13 and end on Thursday, December 15, but now Year 8 exams will start on Friday, December 9 and end on Tuesday, December 13.

Kumar says this, of course, will give year 8 students an extra weekend in between papers to do some revision as well.

Year 12 exams were initially scheduled to start on Monday, December 5 and end on Thursday, December 15.

This has now been changed, and Year 12 exams will start on Thursday, December 1 and end on Tuesday, December 13.

She adds that this will give Year 12 students two weekends between papers to revise, study, and catch up on anything they might have missed.

Year 13 exams were initially scheduled to start on Tuesday, November 29 and end on Friday December 9 however, Year 13 exams will now start on Monday, November 28, and end on Thursday, December 8.