TC ANA
Education

Changes likely to school curriculum

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
February 3, 2021 3:00 pm
[File Photo]

The 2021 school curriculum is set to be realigned considering the recent natural disasters which have affected the academic calendar.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar confirms her ministry is working with officials in various divisions to come up with a new plan for the year.

She says the school terms and assessment dates will be aligned after discussions are complete. It will be similar to what they did after COVID-19 last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says this is in light of delays caused in the commencement of the school year due to natural disasters.

More than thirty schools were damaged by TC Yasa in December, and this has only been compounded by Tropical Cyclone Ana which brought widespread flooding.

A school damage assessment is underway to assess the damage to schools.

