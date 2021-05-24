Changes made to TELS, good news for MBBS students

The Government has announced some necessary changes to its Tertiary Education and Loan Scheme.

Effective from the next financial year, the government will introduce MEANS testing for TELS.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says TELS will only be provided to students from families with household income of less than $100, 000.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds all recipients above the age of 18 must also be fully vaccinated.

He adds last year the government changed the eligibility rules for students with 250 marks and above will qualify for TELS.

The government is now going to raise the entry mark for TELS to a minimum of 280 marks in the new academic year.

The Minister says for study areas where there is currently an oversupply of graduates such as accounting, tourism, law management and public administration and certain areas in teacher training, medicine and healthy – eligibility marks will be increased to 300 for Year 13.

To aid those with more technical degree programs, he says the government renews financial assistance schemes for all TELS students who are required to complete the period of industrial or clinical attachment to allow them to graduate from their sponsored program.

Sayed-Khaiyum says as they gain real world experience, these students will now be entitled to monthly allowance of a $100 top-up on what is already being provided by their employers.

“In line with the need of a modernizing economy, we also introducing a new stream of TELS with 5000 placements available for TVET courses at FNU. This includes certificates 3 and four as well as Diploma level five. Those students who will not be able to make the cut-off marks or who want to go to various other vocational studies, or those who want to leave Year 12, and go into for e.g engineering and various other vocational courses offered by FNU will be able to do so under the system”.

In 2020-21 financial year, the government had suspended TELS for MBBS given the over-supply of doctors and expected number of graduates who were funded earlier.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says they had said at that time- that they might consider some form of funding if the economic situation allows.

All MBBS students who privately enrolled with a minimum Year 13 mark of 340, and their first year GP of is 3.0 or more and family income below $100, 000 will be eligible for a one of payment of $10, 000. Government grant towards the MBBS education.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will continue their support through TOPPERS in priority areas – but the government is redirecting 120 of the 600 to applicants in the civil service, and the private sector with a higher priority given to females.

95 of the 120 awards will go towards study in areas of inclusive education, early childhood education, counselling and psychology, and these areas lack a lot of people training in these areas.

The remaining 25 awards will be for post-graduate programs such as dermatology, anesthesia, epidemiology, midwifery, obstetrics, gynecology, emergency nursing and pathology.

Sayed-Khaiyum says some of these people may already be working as doctors and nurses, they will continue to work and the government will pay their fees and they will also be able to have an come.