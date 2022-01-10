Home

Challenges fail to deter teachers’ spirit

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 12:20 pm
Teachers of Saint Francis College in Rakiraki are determined to help their students despite the many challenges faced.

Despite the extension on school closure until clearance, teachers continue to report to school.

Aside from the onset of COVID-19 that caused major school disruptions, the school like many of the communities in Rakiraki was not spared from the flooding during Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Saint Francis Acting Vice Principal, Sera Nauaraboto says their short-term goal is to ensure students are prepared for their external exams.

“It’s something that has made us more determined to help in whatever way possible so that especially our year 12 and year 13 students can be very well prepared for their exams which is in two weeks’ time.”

She says with great support from parents and the community, the staff are not deterred in their focus to assist as many of their students as possible.

 

 

