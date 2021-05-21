Certain Vocational Training suspended during outbreak

Lack of technological resources and the related institutional capacity to adjust to online learning has seen a halt in students’ studies.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission says that cancellation of industry practical components, hands-on assessments and examinations are the cause of major disruptions for the Technical Vocational Educational Training providers.

Interim Director Vijay Naidu says while some can continue remotely, others have suspended training.

Naidu says unfortunately choices are limited during this crisis we are currently facing and for some institutions, there are no choices at all.

FHEC encourages TVET providers to use the TVET Remote Delivery guideline.

The formulation of the guideline was a collaborative initiative led by the Australia Pacific Training Coalition, the Fiji National University and the FHEC in consultation with crucial TVET stakeholders and Fiji government ministries.

It was developed primarily on the delivery experiences of Fiji TVET providers during the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Most of the institutions have adopted flexibility to support students with connectivity challenges and submission due dates for assessments.

TVET programs was an effort to close the widening gap between white collar and blue collar jobs.