Bua schools ready for the new school year

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is pleased that schools affected by TC Yasa in various parts of Bua are ready for the new school year.

Speaking in Votua Village, Lekutu yesterday, Bainimarama says all the heads of the schools he visited since Wednesday have indicated that they are ready to hold classes.

Bainimarama says this is encouraging news as the government intends to start school on January 19 as scheduled.

Korokadi Primary School Head Teacher Sanjay Kumar told the Prime Minister that despite the damage sustained to their school buildings, they are anticipating the beginning of class next week.

Kumar says although it will be different having classes in tents, they are making sure students have all the resources to kick start the new school year.

Coboi Sanatan Dharma Kalika Primary School headteacher Ramesh Kumar informed the PM that all their classrooms have been destroyed but that will not stop them from starting classes next week.

Temporary classrooms set up by the RFMF engineers will cater to the composite classes from Years 1 to 8.

The RFMF is currently rebuilding the damaged classrooms and it will take another month to complete the works.

The Prime Minister has also acknowledged the support from community members who have helped school managements in the clean-up of the compounds to ensure the school is ready for next week.