Braille paper helps the visually impaired

Accessing braille paper used in blind schools is a challenge.

United Blind Persons of Fiji Chairperson Rajnel Prasad says most of the braille paper is expensive and not produced locally.

He says the paper is bought from overseas to help the visually impaired in their studies.

“A lot of braille papers are not found in Fiji. They are imported from either New Zealand or Canada so this will help better their education.”

Prasad says they are getting in donations from overseas to ensure students’ education is not affected.