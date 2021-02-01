Book drive to benefit Vanua Levu schools

Secondary Schools around Vanua Levu will this week get a library boost with the donation of books from the Fiji National University Students Association Book drive.

The FNU Student Association has been distributing high school-level library books in Viti Levu since 2017.

However this year, after most schools were affected by TC Yasa and TC Ana, the Student Association saw it fit to bring the book distribution to the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Launching the book distribution yesterday, Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says they partnered with the Student Association in the book drive to ensure that affected schools are provided with the books they need.

“We have also contributed reference textbooks to your book drive and this will be distributed to all secondary schools in the North this week. And of course, the drive will continue in the Eastern and Western Division as we go along.”

Tabia Sanatan College outside Labasa Town was the first secondary school to receive its library books from the Education Minister.