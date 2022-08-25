Bold changes in education sector

[File Photo]

The Education sector will be undergoing a major reform following the launch of Education Sector Plan Development Programme.

Minister Premila Kumar says the bold and necessary changes will be made.

The Ministry has been able to secure funding to carry out the reforms after becoming a new member of the Global Partnership for Education.

GPE is the largest global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries, and a unique, multi-stakeholder partnership.

Kumar says they want the education sector to revolve with time to meet the needs of the nation.

“We must transform education to make it resilient in times of disruptions as we have seen during times of pandemic and natural disasters. We need to rethink education making it more responsive towards our children living in a rapidly changing world.”

The Global Partnership for Education is expected to provide over $25 million to achieve system transformation in the education sector.

Senior Education Specialist Daisuke Kanazawa is hopeful that the resources will be useful in providing quality education to the children.