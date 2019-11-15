Be safe this long weekend: Akbar

Students have been urged to be safe this long weekend.

While officiating at the Saint Joseph Secondary Schools Fiji50 Video Challenge prize handover, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the Ministry does not want to lose any student to any incident.

“Stay safe, if you going swimming, if you going hiking or partying, whatever be careful look after your younger ones, look after your family, Stay safe.”

As Pinktober comes to end, Akbar says it is crucial for students to know the effects of cancer.

“We want to allow young women and girls and of course all women to be safe. Early detection, is something that you must know. Self-examination, make yourself to the clinics, talk to your mothers, talk to your elders, talk to your teachers about what we supposed to do for our health.”

Akbar says there is no harm in talking about it openly because it is a concern that is currently faced by families especially the Health system.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph Secondary School’s Jacquelyn Masilomani and Matilda Basil were awarded a laptop each from the New Zealand High Commission for winning the Fiji Day creative artwork and Fiji 50 second challenge competition.