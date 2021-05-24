Back to school preparation continues

Parents have been busy preparing their kids for back to school, and the Capital City was a buzz today with many doing their last-minute shopping.

All students will be back in school from Monday, almost after two years of an extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to resume face-to-face classes for Early Childhood Education to Year 7 has been made after careful consideration by the Ministry of Education.

FBC News spoke to some parents in Suva today who say they know it is risky to send their children back to school, but they need to adjust to the new normal.

“I have to send my kids back to school now so it’s risky still not feeling safe but yet I have to take that risk, as you all know this is the new normal now.”

“I just come to Post Shop to buy some stationaries for my children. I am an ECE teacher and I came to buy some stationaries for the Kindy students. I am happy with the kids because they are going back to school”

Face masks and hand sanitisers were a must on everyone’s shopping list.

Strict COVID-safe measures have been implemented in all schools to ensure students remain safe at all times.