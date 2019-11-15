Back to school for all students across Fiji

It’s back to school today for all students across the country.

Schools were closed on 20th March immediately after the first COVID-19 case was identified in the country.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar had earlier encouraged students to abide by the rules in place while they work on returning formal education to a state of normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister had said that all rural, remote and maritime teachers have returned to their stations.

She has also acknowledged all the hard working teachers who have worked from home and remotely in the last three months to provide education to all children.

Teachers have also been commended for their resilience and preparedness to deal with the devastation of TC Harold and the uncertainties of the pandemic

School Heads have also been reminded to ensure that all classrooms are well ventilated and all hygiene practices are in place.

She has stressed that all schools must ensure there are enough water tanks to cater for hand washing and hygiene needs of all students especially during recess and lunch breaks.

All heads of schools, management, parents and guardians are urged to make the effort in ensuring that students make a smooth transition to Term 2.