TC YASA
Education

Authorities hope to clear out all schools today

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 3, 2021 7:46 am

Authorities in the Northern Division are working to clear out all schools in Vanua Levu that are currently being used as evacuation centers.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says they want all schools to be cleared by today.

Seruiratu says they want to start cleaning and repairing the schools for the new school year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says clearing school is very crucial and they are working towards the timeline of January 18 for school to start.

16 schools are currently being used as evacuation centres.

These include seven in Bua, seven in Cakaudrove and two in Macuata.

Meanwhile, a total of 58 evacuation centres in Vanua Levu remain active as of today.

Of these, 17 are in the Cakaurove Province, 29 in Bua and 12 in Macuata.

There are a total of 1,808 evacuees sheltering in these evacuation centers.

