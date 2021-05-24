Australian Government reaffirms commitment

The Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes has reaffirmed their continued support towards developing Fiji’s education sector.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says Fiji-Australia bilateral relationship has been extremely meaningful and has continued to directly benefit many Fijians.

Kumar says one of the greatest support to the Ministry has been the development of the Fiji Education Management Information Systems.

She adds this has significantly improved many critical operational areas of the Ministry including student and teacher records.

“Do note we have close to quarter million students going to schools and we have over 13,000 teachers. It’s a very big number that we are talking about and FEMIS is helping the Ministry in keeping record of the students and teachers and many other information that we need in the education system.”

Kumar says they intend to build focus on civic education and teach children the critical life skills that will help them grow into good citizens of the country.

She adds they are now working towards improving the communication lines with students, parents, and teachers.