Australia prioritizes Education Ministry’s needs

The Australian Government has pledged to support the Education Ministry to ensure students return to school on the 19th of this month.

Australia’s Counsellor for Development Cooperation Joanna Houghton says relief items and assistance will be derived from the $7 million provided for rehabilitation.

Houghton adds they will ensure requested items are procured and delivered within days.

“The Fijian Government has nominated Education as the first priority in getting children back to school by the 19th of January. So that is where we are working to support the Fijians government to achieve that goal.”

Houghton says the Australian government is able to promptly assist Fiji through humanitarian response flights operated by the Australian Defence Force and on HMAS Adelaide.

This has enables them to supply relief items in a safe manner despite border restrictions due to the pandemic.